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Weather Modification
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193 views • February 18, 2022
Posted 31August2008 LastKnightsQ:
Project Cirrus, Weather Control, US Military, Lasers, Ball Lightning, Bell Island, Katrina, Rita, Gustav, Hanna, EMP.
What may they all have in common with one another ? The answer is H.A.R.P.
Located in Alaska.
What Is HAARP? https://haarp.gi.alaska.edu/faq
The High-frequency Active Auroral Research Program (HAARP) is the world’s most capable high-power, high frequency (HF) transmitter for study of the ionosphere. The principal instrument is the Ionospheric Research Instrument (IRI), a phased array of 180 HF crossed-dipole antennas spread across 33 acres and capable of radiating 3.6 megawatts into the upper atmosphere and ionosphere. Transmit frequencies are selectable in the range of 2.7 to 10 MHz, and since the antennas form a sophisticated phased array, the transmitted beam can take many shapes, can be scanned over a wide angular range and multiple beams can be formed. The facility uses 30 transmitter shelters, each with six pairs of 10 kilowatt transmitters, to achieve the 3.6 MW transmit power.
Project Cirrus, Weather Control, US Military, Lasers, Ball Lightning, Bell Island, Katrina, Rita, Gustav, Hanna, EMP.
What may they all have in common with one another ? The answer is H.A.R.P.
Located in Alaska.
What Is HAARP? https://haarp.gi.alaska.edu/faq
The High-frequency Active Auroral Research Program (HAARP) is the world’s most capable high-power, high frequency (HF) transmitter for study of the ionosphere. The principal instrument is the Ionospheric Research Instrument (IRI), a phased array of 180 HF crossed-dipole antennas spread across 33 acres and capable of radiating 3.6 megawatts into the upper atmosphere and ionosphere. Transmit frequencies are selectable in the range of 2.7 to 10 MHz, and since the antennas form a sophisticated phased array, the transmitted beam can take many shapes, can be scanned over a wide angular range and multiple beams can be formed. The facility uses 30 transmitter shelters, each with six pairs of 10 kilowatt transmitters, to achieve the 3.6 MW transmit power.
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