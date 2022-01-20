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California RN Whistleblower - Hospitals Are Killing For Organs Jan.19, 2022
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202 views • January 20, 2022
Californian RN says she sees the same pattern repeat over and over. Patients get put on remdesivir and another deadly “medicine,” Vancomycin, which also damages the kidneys. Nobody is getting adequate nutrition or IVs. Nobody is given a nebulizer. Nobody gets antibiotics. Patients end up dying from this, then the doctors rush in and rip their organs out since they're donors.
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