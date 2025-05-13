© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Palestinian journalist Hassan Eslaih killed in IDF strike on major Gaza hospital. (Strike on hospital).
The following video description is another video, that I didn't post, too sad. Cynthia
Mourners emotional as body recovered after Khan Yunis’ Medical Complex demolished by overnight Israeli strike.
His death comes a month after the IDF admitted to targeting Eslaih, accusing him of being a ‘Hamas terrorist’.