Manuel Lacunza was an 18th century Jesuit priest who believed that Jesus would come back before the Antichrist was revealed and secretly remove all Christians from the earth. This false teaching became the root of the dispensational movement that began with Edward Irving, spread to John Nelson Darby and Cyrus Scofield and has infiltrated almost every Christian college and seminary today.

The secret rapture went from a fringe teaching in the 19th century to becoming a major doctrine by the 1970's in Baptist, Pentecostal, and Evangelical churches. Pastor John takes you through the Scriptures and shows that the second coming of Jesus will be known worldwide. Jesus never said that Christians would be removed prior to the coming of the Antichrist, just that the tribulation period would be shortened for the elect's sake.

Jesus also stated the Antichrist would stand in the temple in Jerusalem. There will indeed be catching away or rapture when Jesus comes back, but it won't take place prior to the coming of the Antichrist because Paul stated that Jesus will not return until the Antichrist has set up his reign on the earth. It is important to thoroughly read the Bible and exercise discernment or you will be deceived.

Sermon Outline: https://www.eaec.org/sermons/2018/RLJ-1633.pdf

JANUARY 7, 2018 -- RLJ-1633

THE ARRIVAL OF THE ANTICHRIST Part 1: The Secret Rapture

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