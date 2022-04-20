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Western Allies Fan WW3 Fire by Shipping More Lethal Weapons to Ukraine
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632 views • April 20, 2022
This is TruNews. The truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. So help us God. A high level Russian banker with close ties to Vladimir Putin was found dead in his Moscow apartment, along with his wife and daughter. The mysterious mass murder comes at the same time Western allies vow to send more lethal weapons to Ukraine to kill Russian soldiers.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 4/19/22
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 4/19/22
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