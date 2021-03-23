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CRIMINAL POLITICIANS STEAL YOUR FREEDOM AND MONEY TO HAVE YOU SERVE THEM
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51 views • March 23, 2021
POWER TEMPORARILY OBTAINED BY FRAUDULENT ELECTIONS
LANCE WALLNAU DESCRIBES merkel's GERMANY AND THE LAND OF SCUMBAGANIA – FILL THE COUNTRIES WITH ILLEGAL ALIENS AND STEAL ALL THE MONEY
LANCE WALLNAU DESCRIBING SUPPOSED ARIZONA GOVERNOR PEKING PIG DUCEY - CRIMINALS THAT GET JOBS AS POLITICIANS BASE EVERYTHING ON LIES SO THEY CAN TAKE YOUR FREEDOM AND MONEY AWAY FROM YOU
(The land of Scubagania use to be America before the 2020 fraudulent elections)
LANCE WALLNAU DESCRIBES merkel's GERMANY AND THE LAND OF SCUMBAGANIA – FILL THE COUNTRIES WITH ILLEGAL ALIENS AND STEAL ALL THE MONEY
LANCE WALLNAU DESCRIBING SUPPOSED ARIZONA GOVERNOR PEKING PIG DUCEY - CRIMINALS THAT GET JOBS AS POLITICIANS BASE EVERYTHING ON LIES SO THEY CAN TAKE YOUR FREEDOM AND MONEY AWAY FROM YOU
(The land of Scubagania use to be America before the 2020 fraudulent elections)
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