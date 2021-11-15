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URGENT: DR. PETER MCCULLOUGH CALLS FOR IMMEDIATE VAXX HALT
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150 views • November 15, 2021
MIRROR SOURCE: Published Published November 12, 2021
Stew Peters Show: https://rumble.com/c/StewPeters
https://rumble.com/vp4vzb-urgent-dr.-peter-mccullough-calls-for-immediate-vaxx-halt.html
The story of this fall has been the story of “breakthrough” infections. It turns out vaccines don't work and nobody actually believes in them. There’s no reasoning, no actual research, no cost-benefit analysis, not a single rational thought from any of the highly-trained and highly-paid professionals who have made themselves the dictators of our lives. Nobody understands this better than Dr. Peter McCullough, a cardiologist, internist, and epidemiologist, who has been a steadfast advocate for alternative Covid treatments like hydroxychloroquine.
Stew Peters Show: https://rumble.com/c/StewPeters
https://rumble.com/vp4vzb-urgent-dr.-peter-mccullough-calls-for-immediate-vaxx-halt.html
The story of this fall has been the story of “breakthrough” infections. It turns out vaccines don't work and nobody actually believes in them. There’s no reasoning, no actual research, no cost-benefit analysis, not a single rational thought from any of the highly-trained and highly-paid professionals who have made themselves the dictators of our lives. Nobody understands this better than Dr. Peter McCullough, a cardiologist, internist, and epidemiologist, who has been a steadfast advocate for alternative Covid treatments like hydroxychloroquine.
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