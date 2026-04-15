Post-Human Future Theory, an interview with Steve Quayle

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The idea of a post-human future is gaining attention as discussions around technology, population trends, and global systems continue to evolve. Some theories explore how innovation, AI, and biotechnology could reshape what comes next for humanity, while others raise questions about long-term sustainability and identity. Are these shifts natural progress or something more complex? Perspectives vary widely. Watch the latest interview to explore these thought-provoking ideas and gain deeper insight into this ongoing global conversation
#FutureTrends #AI #Humanity #Innovation #BigPicture
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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