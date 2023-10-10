356) Electrocuting illusions and tired words (w/ subtitles)

Credits to Psinergy channel : https://odysee.com/@psinergy:f October 8, 2023 | 18:56'' | Sun coffee : https://odysee.com/@psinergy:f/trim.D41EBD30-DD7F-485E-B586-B1B86D3DC21B:9





See also :

354) What really is being covered up (w/ subtitles) : https://www.brighteon.com/9a7623f3-500b-4acf-8ce3-151c6cdbff46





Referencies:

October 6, 2023 | Space: The New Frontier For The Central Control Grid : https://www.coreysdigs.com/technology/space-the-new-frontier-for-the-central-control-grid/





M Band (NATO) : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/M_band_(NATO)

WBAN : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Body_area_network

IEEE 802.15.6 standard is the latest international standard for Wireless Body Area Network (WBAN) : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/IEEE_802.15.6

IEEE 802.15 : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/IEEE_802.15

MAC adresses : https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity/videos?search=MAC

LA QUINTA COLUMNA | Deceased persons emit MAC addresses : https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumnainternational:7/Deceased-persons-emit-MAC-addresses:2





Papers :

DNA Conformational Switches as Sensitive Electronic Sensors of Analytes : https://pubs.acs.org/doi/10.1021/ja012618u | PDF : https://pubs.acs.org/doi/epdf/10.1021/ja012618u

Immobilized DNA Switches as Electronic Sensors for Picomolar Detection of Plasma Proteins : https://pubs.acs.org/doi/full/10.1021/ja8011066

Application of the SwitchSense Technique for the Study of Small Molecules’ (Ethidium Bromide and Selected Sulfonamide Derivatives) Affinity to DNA in Real Time : https://pubs.acs.org/doi/10.1021/acs.jpcb.2c03138





More:

48) Deep History about 5G 'Who, What, Why' : https://www.brighteon.com/5620ef67-849a-468a-937a-f66f7edee975

317) WEF digital/electrical endgame: 5G kill switch connects digitised humans, money & transport : https://www.brighteon.com/b239161a-5df3-46e0-af96-60a7ed706d35

350) Why radiation matters: the bio-electric body : https://www.brighteon.com/aa426889-5a10-45aa-9b76-adad78099085

Antarctic EMF & Scalar Instalations -- how it's done! https://www.brighteon.com/5664ed37-d6eb-45fc-8f51-4b77a4ac5bc0





Claire's website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on her work:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D

https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth

https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua