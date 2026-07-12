THE BIBLE BELIEVERS SUNDAY SERVICE: I Stand With The Jews-JULY 12 2026

To say “I stand with the Jews” is not to deny Israel’s present unbelief, excuse every decision made by the modern state, or pretend that the Jewish people are righteous apart from Jesus Christ. It is to recognize the unmistakable testimony of Scripture: God made everlasting promises to Abraham, Isaac and Jacob, preserved their descendants through centuries of dispersion and persecution, and has not cast away His people. The same Bible that reveals Israel’s rebellion also reveals Israel’s future restoration. Therefore, the Christian who stands with the Jews is not endorsing sin; he is refusing to join the nations in despising a people whom God still calls “beloved for the fathers’ sakes.” We can preach the gospel to the Jew, oppose unbelief and still reject the hatred, mockery and violence that have followed them across the centuries. Christian, I stand with the Jews according to God’s word. Where do you stand? “As concerning the gospel, they are enemies for your sakes: but as touching the election, they are beloved for the fathers’ sakes.” Romans 11:28 (KJB) Standing with the Jews may place a Christian in an uncomfortable position, especially when both secular culture and parts of the professing Church turn against Israel. But faithfulness has never been measured by popularity. The prophets warned that the nations would gather against Jerusalem, while the apostles warned Gentile believers not to boast against the natural branches. Our duty is clear: pray for the peace of Jerusalem, defend the Jewish people against hatred, preach Jesus Christ as their true Messiah and trust God to fulfill every promise He made to them. Israel may be rebellious today, but God is not finished with Israel—and the Christian who believes the Bible should be willing to stand where God’s Word stands, even when that position is misunderstood or hated.