Iran LEGO 'Sacred Defense' - Creators standing together, PersiaBoi 🤝 Explosive Media

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PersiaBoi 🤝 (handshake) Explosive Media
United with the "Lego Resistance Front"
This movement is bigger than one creator. It is a growing front of artists, storytellers, animators, and independent media voices standing together to push truth forward through creativity.
Make sure to follow, like, and support #LRF accounts on all their socials. Show love, share their work, and help amplify the voices building with us.
Truth can’t be suppressed.
Creativity is the resistance.
🆔@explosivemedia