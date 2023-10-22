Create New Account
Pascal Najadi Calls on Swiss Authorities to Arrest the People Behind the COVID Bioweaon Injection
Prevent Global Genocide
(Oct 19, 2023) A new must watch mini-documentary titled “Cutting off the Head of the Snake”. It’s staring retired Swiss business banker Pascal Najadi and Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger who used to work with the WHO on International Health Regulation (IHR) and public health emergency management between 2009 and 2013.


Article at Gateway Pundit: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/10/cutting-head-snake-swiss-banker-pascal-najadi-calls/


Pascal Najadi on X: https://twitter.com/Najadi4Justice/status/1715102503455404318

current eventspoisonvaccineunarrestwhoswitzerlanddocumentarybioweapondemocidegavimass murderswissgenevainjectionwefcovidastrid stuckelbergerpascal najadicutting off the head of the snake

