Prince Andrew is Stripped of Military Titles after Sex Assault Case Sent to Trial

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More than 150 navy and army veterans had written to the queen asking her to strip Andrew of all his military ranks and titles after a U.S. judge said Wednesday a sex assault lawsuit against Andrew could go ahead.
In a joint letter issued by the group Republic they said Andrew had “brought the services he is associated into disrepute.”