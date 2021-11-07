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Dr. Robert Malone: International COVID Summit (with De. Erin)
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40 views • November 07, 2021
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/11/06/international-covid-summit.aspx?ui=db1c8443091da8e5adafcb987fb464e0897952a7a94345dffa47df648a2295a5&;sd=20120913&cid_source=dnl&cid_medium=email&cid_content=art1HL&cid=20211106&mid=DM1036221&rid=1314360201
https://www.youtube.com/embed/EWWvk2SaMS4?wmode=transparent&;rel=0&enablejsapi=1
CDC director Rochelle Walensky overruled the CDC’s expert panel and went ahead with the recommendation to issue a booster shot for adults at high risk of infection
This is because COVID-19 shots do not fully protect you from infection, virus replication or shedding, and just because you’ve had the jab doesn’t mean you’re not going to infect anybody else
An unspoken social contract convinced many people to get the jabs — if you submit to the experimental shots, you would not only be personally protected but you would also protect your community, and we could all recover and get back to a sense of normalcy
By reducing symptoms of illness while allowing viral replication to continue, the injections increase the likelihood that vaccinated people will become superspreaders of COVID-19
Malone predicts that as the shots’ effectiveness continues to wane, we’re going to see increasing cases of vaccinated people getting COVID-19 and being hospitalized and dying as a result, at which point people will have to come to terms with the fact that they’ve been misled
Three action items Malone took home from the International COVID Summit are the importance of optimizing vitamin D levels; you don’t have to live in fear; and find a doctor who will give you early treatment for COVID-19 if you test positive
Dr. Robert Malone, the inventor of the mRNA and DNA vaccine core platform technology, was among the respected doctors, lawyers and other professionals who spoke at the International COVID Summit in Rome, September 12 to 14, 2021.
The cross-border initiative aimed to provide a safe space and platform for the exchange of information and sharing of experiences, research and studies to further the care of COVID-19 patients worldwide.
It’s become abundantly clear that the injections aren’t the panacea to end the pandemic that they’ve been purported to be, and Malone spoke with TrialSite News to help spread the truth about the jabs’ inefficacies and risks, government conflicts of interest that are putting public health at risk and more.1
The FDA and CDC Are ‘Beyond the Law’
The FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biologic Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) voted September 17, 2021, to authorize a third booster of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID shot Comirnaty for people over the age of 65 and other high-risk individuals.
Keep in mind that the shot you actually receive is still the Pfizer shot that is under extended emergency use authorization (EUA) — not the fully approved Comirnaty. While the two are deemed interchangeable, they are not identical from a legal standpoint. Comirnaty does not have EUA liability shielding, whereas the EUA Pfizer shot does.
While the VRBPAC voted to approve a booster for high-risk individuals and those over 65, the CDC’s expert advisory committee did not. The CDC advisory committee actually voted against recommending a booster for high-risk individuals based on their profession or living conditions, stating that only those over the age of 65 should be eligible for a booster at this time.
CDC director Rochelle Walensky, however, decided not to listen to her own experts. September 24, 2021, she simply overruled the CDC’s expert panel and went ahead with the recommendation to issue a booster dose for adults at high risk of infection due to profession or living conditions. This is only the second time in the CDC’s history that its own ACIP advisory panel has been overruled.2
“The FDA and the CDC are increasingly beyond the law. They don’t feel the need to comply in any way, even lip service really, with policies, procedures, legal requirements … or anything else. They pretty much are comfortable just doing whatever it is that they want to do,” Malone said.3 “I disagree that this is good policy at multiple levels. It’s not good science.”4
Also....
The Smoking Gun of Gain of Function Research
Vaccinated People Are the Superspreaders
The Social Contract Has Been Destroyed
Action Items From the International COVID Summit
https://www.youtube.com/embed/EWWvk2SaMS4?wmode=transparent&;rel=0&enablejsapi=1
CDC director Rochelle Walensky overruled the CDC’s expert panel and went ahead with the recommendation to issue a booster shot for adults at high risk of infection
This is because COVID-19 shots do not fully protect you from infection, virus replication or shedding, and just because you’ve had the jab doesn’t mean you’re not going to infect anybody else
An unspoken social contract convinced many people to get the jabs — if you submit to the experimental shots, you would not only be personally protected but you would also protect your community, and we could all recover and get back to a sense of normalcy
By reducing symptoms of illness while allowing viral replication to continue, the injections increase the likelihood that vaccinated people will become superspreaders of COVID-19
Malone predicts that as the shots’ effectiveness continues to wane, we’re going to see increasing cases of vaccinated people getting COVID-19 and being hospitalized and dying as a result, at which point people will have to come to terms with the fact that they’ve been misled
Three action items Malone took home from the International COVID Summit are the importance of optimizing vitamin D levels; you don’t have to live in fear; and find a doctor who will give you early treatment for COVID-19 if you test positive
Dr. Robert Malone, the inventor of the mRNA and DNA vaccine core platform technology, was among the respected doctors, lawyers and other professionals who spoke at the International COVID Summit in Rome, September 12 to 14, 2021.
The cross-border initiative aimed to provide a safe space and platform for the exchange of information and sharing of experiences, research and studies to further the care of COVID-19 patients worldwide.
It’s become abundantly clear that the injections aren’t the panacea to end the pandemic that they’ve been purported to be, and Malone spoke with TrialSite News to help spread the truth about the jabs’ inefficacies and risks, government conflicts of interest that are putting public health at risk and more.1
The FDA and CDC Are ‘Beyond the Law’
The FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biologic Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) voted September 17, 2021, to authorize a third booster of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID shot Comirnaty for people over the age of 65 and other high-risk individuals.
Keep in mind that the shot you actually receive is still the Pfizer shot that is under extended emergency use authorization (EUA) — not the fully approved Comirnaty. While the two are deemed interchangeable, they are not identical from a legal standpoint. Comirnaty does not have EUA liability shielding, whereas the EUA Pfizer shot does.
While the VRBPAC voted to approve a booster for high-risk individuals and those over 65, the CDC’s expert advisory committee did not. The CDC advisory committee actually voted against recommending a booster for high-risk individuals based on their profession or living conditions, stating that only those over the age of 65 should be eligible for a booster at this time.
CDC director Rochelle Walensky, however, decided not to listen to her own experts. September 24, 2021, she simply overruled the CDC’s expert panel and went ahead with the recommendation to issue a booster dose for adults at high risk of infection due to profession or living conditions. This is only the second time in the CDC’s history that its own ACIP advisory panel has been overruled.2
“The FDA and the CDC are increasingly beyond the law. They don’t feel the need to comply in any way, even lip service really, with policies, procedures, legal requirements … or anything else. They pretty much are comfortable just doing whatever it is that they want to do,” Malone said.3 “I disagree that this is good policy at multiple levels. It’s not good science.”4
Also....
The Smoking Gun of Gain of Function Research
Vaccinated People Are the Superspreaders
The Social Contract Has Been Destroyed
Action Items From the International COVID Summit
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