Jordan Peterson | Back Off, Oh Masters of the Universe

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Globalist utopians demand that we fall in line with their "cure" for climate change. Dr Jordan B Peterson explains why the goal of achieving net zero emissions by 2050 is absolutely preposterous.
Article: https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2022/08/15/peddlers-environmental-doom-have-shown-true-totalitarian-colours/
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=--QS_UyW2SY&t=
Dr. Peterson's extensive catalog is available now on DailyWire+: https://utm.io/ueJdK
Website: https://jordanbpeterson.com
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Blog: https://jordanbpeterson.com/blog