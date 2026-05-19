RT News - May 19 2026 9AM GMT

May 19, 2026

rt.com









'Our people should grow closer' - President Vladimir Putin addresses the Chinese people ahead of his upcoming state visit to China for a meeting with president Xi Jinping. Five people are killed in a shooting in a San Diego Islamic Center. Authorities are investigating it as a hate crime. Donald Trump claims several Arab states convinced him to delay a planned attack on Iran to make way for a possible new deal as Tehran insists it's fully prepared to defend its interests. Vladimir Zelensky’s long-time right-hand man - charged in a major money laundering case - is released from custody after a number of companies and acquaintances cough up a three million dollar bail for the corruption suspect.





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