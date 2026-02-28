Cruise missiles over Iraq - also reports of new arrivals in Israel. IRGC and Basij bases have been attacked.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Cruise missiles over Iraq.
There are also reports of new arrivals in Israel. IRGC and Basij bases have been attacked.
Iranian news agency Tasnim: Iran has fulfilled its threat. A military attack on Iran is equivalent to a regional war. Most American bases and interests in the region were attacked.