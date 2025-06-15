© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Patriot Pulse Podcast
11 views • 1 day ago
The title of this week's podcast is "EVERYTHING IS A PSYOP!" We are being played like a violin and it takes extreme diligence and discernment to try to find the truth... if we can.
We will be talking about past psyops as well as what's going on in the news today which, of course could all be a distraction and a psyop as well. The trick is, how do we really know.
Join us and we'll try to figure it out together!
