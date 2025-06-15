The Patriot Pulse Podcast

The title of this week's podcast is "EVERYTHING IS A PSYOP!" We are being played like a violin and it takes extreme diligence and discernment to try to find thetruth... if we can.

We will be talking about past psyops as well as what's going on in the news today which, of course could all be a distraction and a psyop as well. The trick is, how do we really know.

Join us and we'll try to figure it out together!