TEXAS AG TAKES ON VACCINE INCENTIVES

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton joins Del to discuss his new investigation into financial incentives that may influence pediatric vaccination practices. He outlines concerns about reimbursement structures, insurance policies, and COVID-era mandates that critics say altered medical decision-making and weakened informed consent. Paxton also weighs in on federal liability protections for vaccine manufacturers, hospital requirements, and the ongoing legal battles over parental rights in healthcare decisions.