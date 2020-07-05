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You've Been Warned! Sheriff's Message to BLM
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36 views • July 05, 2020
Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels threatens to deputize gun owners against BLM protesters. Meanwhile in lawless St. Louis, a leftist prosecuting attorney threatens to press charges against the Missouri lawyer couple who defended their home with firearms as so-called protesters broke into their gated community.
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