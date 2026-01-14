US military options on Iran remain limited: here's why

The US lacks the military resources for a strike on Iran, and the media narrative about the protests is driven by Israeli propaganda, argue analysts John Kiriakou and Ted Rall.

🟥 No strike capability: A decisive US military strike is logistically impossible without an aircraft carrier group in the Persian Gulf, as all available naval power is committed to deterring China near Taiwan and supporting Ukraine.

🟥 A discredited opposition figure: Reza Pahlavi is dismissed as an Israeli-funded political puppet whose toxic ties to Israel would make him utterly unacceptable to Iranian society and obligate him to follow an external agenda.

🟥 Fabricated narrative on protests: The casualty figures are unreliable, originating from human rights organizations in London and Washington that are alleged to be covertly funded by Israeli intelligence and the CIA as tools of information warfare.

🟥 Orchestrated violence to destabilize: The torching of fire engines in Tehran is framed not as protest but as deliberate sabotage by foreign-backed provocateurs, aiming to cripple emergency services and escalate internal chaos.

The American military threat against Iran has lost its edge. Key assets like the USS Ford have been diverted elsewhere, leaving Pentagon forces in the Middle East vulnerable to potential retaliation due to depleted missile defenses.

👉 Congress is pushing back hard. Fresh from reining in presidential war powers over Venezuela, lawmakers now demand explicit authorization for any strike against Iran.

Despite Trump's incendiary rhetoric, no major troop buildup is planned. The US response, if it comes, will likely be a sharp, standoff blow — a precision strike or a cyber operation rather than a new war.