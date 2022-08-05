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The Patriot & Lama Show - Episode 64 – Alien Invasion
my patriots netwok
my patriots netwok
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37 views • August 05, 2022

Are Aliens Among Us?

If They Are, What Is Their Agenda?

In Episode 64, The Patriot and The Lama Will Reveal the Truth About Aliens and What Their Agendas Are.

We Will Reveal Today the Percentages of Aliens that Exist on Our Planet, Some of The Different Groups, and How They Are Influencing Humanity in A Negative or Positive Way.


So, Make Sure to Share This Episode with Family & Friends as This Could Help Wake Them Up and Prepare Them Appropriately.


You Never Know Who You Can Help Change for Their Life for the Better by Sharing This Teaching; So, Go Ahead, Sow Good Seed, And Share It Now.


At The End of This Episode, We Will Answer Questions from The Live Audience.

Jimmie Schwinn (The Patriot) Is the Founder of My Patriots Network & Mastermind Webinars, and Master Lama Rasaji (The Lama) Is the Founder of Circle of Life.


🤝 Connect with Fellow Patriots for Free: https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com

🙌 Join the FREE Circle of Life Community: https://Rasaji.com

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spiritual patriotjimmie schwinnmaster lama rasajipatriot and lama show
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