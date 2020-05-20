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Did waters just break ?
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25 views • May 20, 2020
Revelation 12:2 And she being with child cried, travailing in birth, and pained to be delivered.
Acts 1:11 Which also said, Ye men of Galilee, why stand ye gazing up into heaven? this same Jesus, which is taken up from you into heaven, shall so come in like manner as ye have seen him go into heaven.
the article:
https://news.yahoo.com/edenville-dam-breaks-sparking-immediate-224904538.html
Acts 1:11 Which also said, Ye men of Galilee, why stand ye gazing up into heaven? this same Jesus, which is taken up from you into heaven, shall so come in like manner as ye have seen him go into heaven.
the article:
https://news.yahoo.com/edenville-dam-breaks-sparking-immediate-224904538.html
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