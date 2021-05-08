YET ANOTHER CHEMTRAILS PROOF

Just check out this short video clip. Some of these pictures clearly prove the existence of chemtrails. These peculiar looking devices installed in frames of planes; these extraordinary kegs like looking devices. What the fuck do things like that doing on a plane anyway? You can clearly see trails forming out of these nozzles, not plane's engines. When nozzles are not operating condensation trails called contrails may form out of burnt and exhausted jet fuel in specific conditions and then you can clearly distinguish them from chemtrails. Contrails do form out of jet engines and they last for a short period of time in the sky. They disappear quite quickly but chemtrails stay in the sky for a long period of time, they get spread out and eventually its content falls down to the ground and soak into the soil. How much more of the proof do we need to acknowledge this conspiracy? It is a conspiracy however it is not a theory. Chemtrails are fact.