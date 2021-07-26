Short of War it's over , & stop calling it experimental

If we are the resistance, I can't tell!! I see complacency and bs "Talk" while they make money to build bunkers to cover their own ass. They ,could be organizing and getting something done, but are really there to make sure that Americans do the nothing they been doing! It's now or Never. It's time the big talking resistance media put up or shut up! They are the controlled opposition lying to you but adding enough truth to keep you on the hook and make sure you Do Nothing.

Rise America, or it's already over.