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DR. USES VAPE CLOUDS TO ILLUSTRATE HOW MASKS DO NOT WORK
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70 views • November 20, 2020
"Everybody will get this and there is no protection from respiratory viruses, PERIOD. the only thing that protects you is your immune system. It's that some people have better immune systems and may take vitamin supplements or eat better it has nothing to do with these masks or respirators. Those virus particles are everywhere in the hospitals on every surface and floating around in the air everywhere. That's why influenza and pneumonia are rampant in hospitals you're more likely to get sick after staying in a hospital."
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