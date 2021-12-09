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Creatives Chat with Peter and Rusty | Ep 15
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Ep 15 - Peter and Rusty have an organic chat and deconstruct the energy matrix and belief systems that define the world(s) we live in.
Peter and Rusty both had a similar dream/vision regarding the way our energy flows from source and then weaves its way back to source - from thought to action to form.
We'll chat about how our energy flows where our attention goes and how our intentions grow depends on the actions or non-actions we make.
We'll dive in to how we experience our own experiences and share the mind bombs we've had shaken our paradigms and chat about who knows what.
Creatives Chat is hosted by Peter Lucas and produced by Rusty Hill.
Peter and Rusty both had a similar dream/vision regarding the way our energy flows from source and then weaves its way back to source - from thought to action to form.
We'll chat about how our energy flows where our attention goes and how our intentions grow depends on the actions or non-actions we make.
We'll dive in to how we experience our own experiences and share the mind bombs we've had shaken our paradigms and chat about who knows what.
Creatives Chat is hosted by Peter Lucas and produced by Rusty Hill.
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