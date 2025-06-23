The Great Reset In The Middle East Is Now Underway-NOW THE END BEGINS-JUNE 23 2025

The entire Middle East is going through a great reset in order to fully establish the Abraham Accords in preparation of the arrival of Antichrist

Looking beyond Gaza, Netanyahu said he believed the operation in Iran would also lead to an expansion of the Abraham Accords, a series of normalization deals between Israel and Arab countries that were brokered during Trump’s previous term. “Extraordinary opportunities are being opened up here,” he said, and reiterated that Israel’s show of strength “is opening up opportunities that we can’t even imagine. I can imagine a massive expansion of the peace agreements,” he continued. “I can see collaborations that might seem fantastical right now, but maybe you understand they’re not fantastical. We will see a bright future of security, of prosperity, of hope, and also of peace.” Wow, and that’s the memo.





“Wherefore hear the word of the LORD, ye scornful men, that rule this people which is in Jerusalem. Because ye have said, We have made a covenant with death, and with hell are we at agreement; when the overflowing scourge shall pass through, it shall not come unto us: for we have made lies our refuge, and under falsehood have we hid ourselves:” Isaiah 28:14,15 (KJB)





On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, the entire Middle East is right now going through a paradigm shift that could accurately also be called a great reset not unlike the one we all went through starting back in 2020. We warned you that the events that were set in place then would change and evolve but absolutely not stop and this is exactly what we are continuing to watch unfold. A king is preparing to take the stage, and everything needed for his 7-year kingdom is being prepared. Where does a great reset in the Middle East lead us to? To a time of false peace, prosperity and a rebuilt Temple in Jerusalem. Who is the man leading this charge? None other than US president Donald J. Trump. Welcome to Day 1,925 of 15 Days To Flatten The Curve.