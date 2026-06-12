They Want to Replace God With Themselves | The Real Agenda Exposed

A cold, hard-hitting investigation into the systemic, global assault on humanity. This video exposes the coordinated tyranny behind atmospheric manipulation, the medical experimentation agenda, the weaponization of the food supply, and the hospital protocols that turned healthcare into a profit-driven killing machine. It is a demand for absolute accountability and a call for a new, righteous Nuremberg.





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