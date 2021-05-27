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Pathogenic Priming: Dr Stephanie Christner
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103 views • May 27, 2021
Pathogenic Priming, Disease Enhancement - Real or Coincindence? Dr. Jack and Dr. Stephanie Christner discuss the vaccine adverse events being reported from COVID19 vaccines. Aired 1/30/21
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