Suicide? Not the answer

Simply put don't ever think that suicide is the answer to your problems, suicide will lead you to hell.This video provides the best solution and it's found in the one WHO loved you so much to pay your debts, YAHUSHUA.

Parents you are responsible for your Children's well-being and it should be your most important duty after GOD to care for and protect them from evils. Take your children out of these schools where they are being bullied and if nothing else works homeschool them the sacrifices you make for your children will pay in the long run.

suicide is not the solution, this act will lead you to hell.