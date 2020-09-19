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DeCode of 47 Abraham Accords + Medina Chartter of 622 + RBGRIP Salvation Script S4E13d
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31 views • September 19, 2020
>/DeCode of 47 #AbrahamAccords + #CharterofMedina 622 + #RBGRIP S4E13d
The script from #Salvation playing out with Judges now 4-4 as in E16S2 "...leaving the Court at a 4-4 result as to who is the legal president of the United States." https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Salvation_(TV_series)
Perfect setup for a hung election when it goes to Supreme Court #kabbalah #gematria #RBG
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The script from #Salvation playing out with Judges now 4-4 as in E16S2 "...leaving the Court at a 4-4 result as to who is the legal president of the United States." https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Salvation_(TV_series)
Perfect setup for a hung election when it goes to Supreme Court #kabbalah #gematria #RBG
nfac, nffa, purge, purge election year, 2016, obama, trump, grandmaster jay, black lives matter, blm, zion, zionist, zionism, trunews, fake news, ai wars, tyler, purge decode, zurich times, bcr, man in the high castle, rbg, rbgrip, supreme court, mbs, israel, gematria magick, kabbalah magick rituals
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