© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr Carrie Madej The Future of Humanity is at Stake
Follow
7
Share
Report
1256 views • May 06, 2021
My talk with Dr Carrie Madej who warns us that the future of humanity is at stake.
Dr Madej on Twitter @DrMadej
Dr Madej at https://serendipitygroup.org
Become a Patreon for Jason's work at https://www.patreon.com/JasonLiosatos
Jason's book http://jasonliosatos.com/
Jason's paintings and art gallery https://jason-liosatos-art.myshopify....
Dr Madej on Twitter @DrMadej
Dr Madej at https://serendipitygroup.org
Become a Patreon for Jason's work at https://www.patreon.com/JasonLiosatos
Jason's book http://jasonliosatos.com/
Jason's paintings and art gallery https://jason-liosatos-art.myshopify....
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.