Fauci/NIH Paid $350 Million In Royalties | Ben Swann

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
While almost everyone in the news media is busy talking about Roe vs Wade or Ukriane, one of the most scandalous stories in modern history is going un-noticed.
It turns out that dr. Anthony Fauci and hundreds of other scientists working for U.S. government medical agencies, as well as the agencies themselves have been paid over $350-million dollars in royalties by pharmaceutical companies, but its not just what we now know that should have your attention its the part that these agencies are still hiding.