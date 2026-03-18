Mike Adams on InfoWars: Hormuz Crisis Triggers Global Energy Shock, Supply Chain Collapse, and Famine Risk

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- Economic and Humanitarian Impact of the Iran War (0:00)
- Trump's Missteps and the Need for a New Strategy (2:46)
- Iran's Control Over the Strait of Hormuz (5:32)
- The Global Helium Shortage and Its Implications (26:46)
- The Impact on Global Supply Chains and Industries (34:58)
- The Financial and Economic Consequences (39:01)
- The Political and Strategic Implications (41:24)
- The Humanitarian Crisis and Potential Revolutions (51:38)
- The Need for a New U.S. Strategy (52:48)
- The Role of AI and Research in Predicting and Mitigating Crises (58:13)
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