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Mike Adams on InfoWars: Hormuz Crisis Triggers Global Energy Shock, Supply Chain Collapse, and Famine Risk
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Stay informed on current events, visit www.NaturalNews.com


- Economic and Humanitarian Impact of the Iran War (0:00)

- Trump's Missteps and the Need for a New Strategy (2:46)

- Iran's Control Over the Strait of Hormuz (5:32)

- The Global Helium Shortage and Its Implications (26:46)

- The Impact on Global Supply Chains and Industries (34:58)

- The Financial and Economic Consequences (39:01)

- The Political and Strategic Implications (41:24)

- The Humanitarian Crisis and Potential Revolutions (51:38)

- The Need for a New U.S. Strategy (52:48)

- The Role of AI and Research in Predicting and Mitigating Crises (58:13)


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