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Canadian Patriots "Tainted Blood" with Patrick King
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60 views • September 22, 2021
Canadian Patriots 'Tainted Blood' Episode 3
Real Deal Media Presents: Canadian Patriots with Patrick King's Exclusive interview with the lone survivor of the 1990's Tainted Blood Scandal in Canada (Jordan Hack).
Canadian Patriots starring Patrick King & Aaron Kates, brings a "Canadian Centric" flare that covers North American issues with International perspectives. Hosts Patrick King and Aaron Kates share their investigative prowess and patriotic objectives to a global audience.
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______________________________________________________
Visit: www.RealDealMedia.TV
Real Deal Media Presents: Canadian Patriots with Patrick King's Exclusive interview with the lone survivor of the 1990's Tainted Blood Scandal in Canada (Jordan Hack).
Canadian Patriots starring Patrick King & Aaron Kates, brings a "Canadian Centric" flare that covers North American issues with International perspectives. Hosts Patrick King and Aaron Kates share their investigative prowess and patriotic objectives to a global audience.
Join us for our daily roundup of all the latest real news and updates from
around the world and more..
LIVE Broadcasting Weeknights 7pm PST
Streaming on... Brighteon.TV Mon-Thurs 4pm PST
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/TheRealDeanRyan
Flote - https://flote.app/RealDealMedia
Avoid the Blackouts and Stay Connected with REALDEALPhone.com Sign Up Today!
______________________________________________________
Visit our Online Store at: RealDealMedia.TV/Store for all your Real Deal Retail Needs - Your Purchase Fuels This Broadcast
______________________________________________________
______________________________________________________
Become a Real Deal Member today for Member only exclusive content, including Additional shows, Podcasts and RDM Original Series & more!
Join Today at RealDealMedia.TV/Membership
______________________________________________________
Contribute to the fight against Censorship and help us keep these Real Deal Reports Alive!
Donate Today
** @PayPal.me/TheRealDeanRyan
** Cash App $TheRealDeanRyan
** Venmo @TheRealDeanRyan
______________________________________________________
Follow @TheRealDeanRyan / @KristenMeghan on Social Media for Updates
______________________________________________________
Visit: www.RealDealMedia.TV
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