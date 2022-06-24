BREAKING: Roe v Wade & Casey Overruled!

The John Birch Society offers a statement on it being a great day that the U.S. Supreme Court has righted its wrong, but a sad day in that it’s at the expense of more than 62 million unborn lives. Even greater a tragedy is that there are constitutional tools that are available that could have prevented this genocide but were never employed.





In its ruling, the court has pushed abortion regulation back to the states, of which more than half have either outlawed or limited its practice.





The John Birch Society suggests that an educated electorate would have prevented such atrocity and implores concerned Americans to learn more about the Constitution and to join the organization (JBS.org) in helping build such an electorate.