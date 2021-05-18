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Matt.1- 4 DENOMINATIONALISM DENIES THE POWER, AUTHORITY AND PREACHING OF CHRIST
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30 views • May 18, 2021
Matt. 1-4.
Righteous denominationalists have been given a strong delusion 2 Thess. 2:11, and are ignorant about the glory, majesty, and power of the Lord Jesus Christ - so that denominationalism can exist. Their jobs are to do the best they can do in denominationalism thus illustrating that even good men with the doctrine of men cannot save. So righteous denominationalists cannot distinguish between the objective truth from God and the subjective truth of men. They cannot comprehend the sermon on the mount, parables, visions, Revelation, etc. much less preach it! For example, denominationalists, can not and will not preach to others to be poor in spirit and to stop preaching Matthew 5:1 or to stop being a respecter of persons by preaching to men. The Lord now calls upon all men everywhere to come out of denominationalism so that we can now understand the previously hidden will and preaching by the perfect preacher Matt. 13:11; Acts 17:30; Eph. 1:9; 5:17; Rev. 17, 18!
Grace has always been available for the righteous in the spiritual dark ages Acts 17:30; Rom. 5:13, however, we cannot realize salvation and freedom until the Lord resumes His reign on the earth as it is in heaven! https://therodofiron.org/?page_id=263 rumble under n5rkss telegram @ https://t.me/TheRodOfIron.org. https://www.patreon.com/The_WatchmanTo purchase a New Testament: http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/TimeOfTheSonOfMan To support this work; https://paypal.me/Watchman70AD?locale.x=en_US.
Righteous denominationalists have been given a strong delusion 2 Thess. 2:11, and are ignorant about the glory, majesty, and power of the Lord Jesus Christ - so that denominationalism can exist. Their jobs are to do the best they can do in denominationalism thus illustrating that even good men with the doctrine of men cannot save. So righteous denominationalists cannot distinguish between the objective truth from God and the subjective truth of men. They cannot comprehend the sermon on the mount, parables, visions, Revelation, etc. much less preach it! For example, denominationalists, can not and will not preach to others to be poor in spirit and to stop preaching Matthew 5:1 or to stop being a respecter of persons by preaching to men. The Lord now calls upon all men everywhere to come out of denominationalism so that we can now understand the previously hidden will and preaching by the perfect preacher Matt. 13:11; Acts 17:30; Eph. 1:9; 5:17; Rev. 17, 18!
Grace has always been available for the righteous in the spiritual dark ages Acts 17:30; Rom. 5:13, however, we cannot realize salvation and freedom until the Lord resumes His reign on the earth as it is in heaven! https://therodofiron.org/?page_id=263 rumble under n5rkss telegram @ https://t.me/TheRodOfIron.org. https://www.patreon.com/The_WatchmanTo purchase a New Testament: http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/TimeOfTheSonOfMan To support this work; https://paypal.me/Watchman70AD?locale.x=en_US.
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