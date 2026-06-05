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TTOR - Scars Become Wires | Break The Silence 4/12 (Official Music Video)
TTOR
TTOR
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This powerful rap-rock and alt-rock anthem tells the story of a man who once ruled his school through fear and intimidation, becoming one of the most feared bullies around. But after confronting the damage he caused and finding a new purpose, he transforms into a defender of the weak, standing up for the very people he once victimized.


Combining hard-hitting rap verses, emotional alternative rock melodies, and a message of redemption, "Scars Become Wires" explores how a person's greatest failures can be transformed into strengths when they choose to change. The song serves as a reminder that your past does not have to define your future.


Lyrics:


[Verse 1: Heavy distorted guitar riff, pounding drums, aggressive rap delivery]

Lunch tray slammed against the wall

My name carved deep in bathroom stall

They laugh like wolves in hallway packs

While I count cracks in locker backs


[Verse 2: Driving bassline, snare rolls, rapid-fire flow]

Backpack ripped, papers in the rain

"Freak" they chant again, again

Eyes down, jaw clenched tight

Swallowing the coming night


[Pre-Chorus: Guitar stabs, rising cymbal swell]

But something's burning past the shame

This quiet won't stay tame


[Chorus: Soaring alt-rock, layered vocals, full band explosion]

I RISE THROUGH THE FIRE!

NO MORE A GHOST IN THEIR GAME!

MY SCARS BECOME THE WIRES!

THAT POWER THIS NEW NAME!


[Verse 3: Heavier riff, double-time drums, defiant tone]

Same halls but different spine

Now their whispers twist to mine

No flinch when shoulders shove

I move with purpose, fueled by love


[Pre-Chorus: Synth pads under guitar, building tension]

The rage I carried turns to steel

This wound begins to heal


[Chorus: Full orchestral rock, vocal harmonies, driving beat]

I RISE THROUGH THE FIRE!

NO MORE A GHOST IN THEIR GAME!

MY SCARS BECOME THE WIRES!

THAT POWER THIS NEW NAME!


[Bridge: Half-time breakdown, clean guitar arpeggios]

That kid who hid beneath the stairs

Still lives inside—but now he dares

To stand where shadows used to win

And let the light pour through his skin


[Chorus: Maximum intensity, triple-layered vocals, drum fills]

I RISE THROUGH THE FIRE!

NO MORE A GHOST IN THEIR GAME!

MY SCARS BECOME THE WIRES!

THAT POWER THIS NEW NAME!

THIS IS MY CLAIM!


[Outro: Feedback drone, fading kick drum, 6 bars]



Social links: https://linktr.ee/ttor


Faith In The Furnace CD:

https://kunaki.com/sales.asp?PID=PX00ZYZ0QV&pp=1


Donate To TTOR:

https://tip.joshwho.net/TTOR/


TTOR Subscribestar | Support TTOR | https://www.subscribestar.com/the-objective-reality


Contact Email – [email protected]

Keywords
christianmetalalt rockchristian metalmetalcorebreak the silencerap rock
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