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The Glorious War Against Evil with Dr. Zev Zelenko as Dr. Breggin’s Guest
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7579 views • February 23, 2022
From revolution to redemption, this incredible interview is with Zev Zelenko MD—the physician who introduced President Trump to the proper early treatment of COVID-19. We begin with my identification of the next enormous and now ongoing assault on humanity as the World Health Organization (WHO) prepares to take over the national health systems of the world. Zev follows with vivid descriptions the evil perpetrators behind it all and the nature of this battle between good and evil. Then he looks deeply into his own personal struggle to manage his emotions in facing the horrors in which we are all enmeshed, and I add my own personal experience of learning to live in this new life in this new world. Zev ends on the theme of this glorious revolution through which we can all find redemption and revelations. A remarkable sharing between two warrior friends.
Order your copy of our new book COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We are the Prey
At Amazon and all other online bookstores domestic and international
Order your copy of our new book COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We are the Prey
At Amazon and all other online bookstores domestic and international
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