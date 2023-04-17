Create New Account
Ron DeSantis signing six-week abortion ban law an 'odd' move
The Australian’s Washington Correspondent Adam Creighton says Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ abortion move is an “odd one”. Mr DeSantis has signed a piece of legislation which passed Florida parliament to ban abortion after six weeks. “He was doing much better sticking to the issues of attacking woke capitalism, etc,” Mr Creighton told Sky News host Paul Murray. “I really don’t know why he’s moved on to this, but I mean, there’s sections of the base that like it, but the overwhelming bulk of American people don’t support the six-week abortion ban.”


