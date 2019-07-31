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I Support 45!
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200 views • July 31, 2019
With the Democrats spending day after day saying President Trump is racist we now have many black people waking up to the truth and saying they have had enough. In the following video, you will see high profile media influencers talk about how they #iSupport45 and don't believe the lying mainstream media. The video consists of the following black men that support President Trump.
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