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Die Geschichte der Viren ein Virologe packt aus Dr Stefan Lanka 'A long history of lies' (2009)
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11 views • April 22, 2021
Tiefgründiges über die Geschichte der _unbewiesenen_ Viren Hypothese, und der gewerblichen Irreführung der Massen!
Profound historic insights about the virus fraud and the profitable interests sustaining it... Must see and share!
Profound historic insights about the virus fraud and the profitable interests sustaining it... Must see and share!
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