Julian Assange EXPOSED. I ran into this guy before he thought he would become rich by revealing government secrets. The retard thought he was smart. If you play with the bull you will get the horns. not even a sex change will get him off the hook. they wait for the pedophile, child molester to take over and once they get the orders from there it will become evident what they have planned for him. not even the piece of sheit trump will help him even though assange helped trump to get elected. trump does not know who assange is. allegedly. I would have issued clememency the very last day in office esp. now when the media are locked out of his activities but for snowden and assange it would mean a lot, this just to fuck the globalists over since they fucked trump in the ass every day while in office but trump will not pardon assange or snowden because trump has no guts. trump listens to the beta cuck kusher, the jew and clemency is for the jews that committed far worse crimes and are loyal to israel and not loyal to the US. if i recall correctly several jew spies were released from prison. i would prioritize my own people before jews that hate everyone except their own jews. same with radioactive japan, openborder shithole france, spain, latinamerican, poland. low iq and always think they are smarter than anyone else. you let in people that will never be loyal to anything besides their own.