BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Julian Assange EXPOSED
frenchshit
frenchshit
40 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
258 views • January 15, 2021
Julian Assange EXPOSED. I ran into this guy before he thought he would become rich by revealing government secrets. The retard thought he was smart. If you play with the bull you will get the horns. not even a sex change will get him off the hook. they wait for the pedophile, child molester to take over and once they get the orders from there it will become evident what they have planned for him. not even the piece of sheit trump will help him even though assange helped trump to get elected. trump does not know who assange is. allegedly. I would have issued clememency the very last day in office esp. now when the media are locked out of his activities but for snowden and assange it would mean a lot, this just to fuck the globalists over since they fucked trump in the ass every day while in office but trump will not pardon assange or snowden because trump has no guts. trump listens to the beta cuck kusher, the jew and clemency is for the jews that committed far worse crimes and are loyal to israel and not loyal to the US. if i recall correctly several jew spies were released from prison. i would prioritize my own people before jews that hate everyone except their own jews. same with radioactive japan, openborder shithole france, spain, latinamerican, poland. low iq and always think they are smarter than anyone else. you let in people that will never be loyal to anything besides their own.
Keywords
politicsjulian assangewhistleblowerclaimed journalistfrench and latinamericans are pieces of shit low iq creaturesonly low iq fuckups fuck the retarded slut pamela andersonjournalists have very low iq just as politjournalists have very low iq just as politicians and police
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Board of Peace or the Board of Power? How Israel&#8217;s Veto Dooms Gaza&#8217;s &#8220;Stabilization&#8221;

The Board of Peace or the Board of Power? How Israel’s Veto Dooms Gaza’s “Stabilization”

Garrison Vance
JD Vance Says U.S. Has &#8220;Decisively Won&#8221; Iran War in Some Ways as Midterms Near

JD Vance Says U.S. Has “Decisively Won” Iran War in Some Ways as Midterms Near

Garrison Vance
Trump Approval Rating Falls to Record Low; Republican Candidates Adjust Midterm Campaigns

Trump Approval Rating Falls to Record Low; Republican Candidates Adjust Midterm Campaigns

Douglas Harrington
State Department Says Over 300,000 Visas Revoked During Trump&#8217;s Second Term

State Department Says Over 300,000 Visas Revoked During Trump’s Second Term

Douglas Harrington
Social Security Administration Updates 42 Million Records in Largest Database Cleanup in Agency History

Social Security Administration Updates 42 Million Records in Largest Database Cleanup in Agency History

Douglas Harrington
Trump Rally Scrapped as GOP Candidates Weigh Being Seen With Him, Report Says

Trump Rally Scrapped as GOP Candidates Weigh Being Seen With Him, Report Says

Edison Reed
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy