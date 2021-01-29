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Institutional Evil, Propaganda & Genocide
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91 views • January 29, 2021
Yea, the time cometh, that whosoever killeth you will think that he doeth God service. (Jesus Christ, in John 16:2, KJV)
How To Be Saved According to the Bible: http://swordofthevaliant.com/Salvation.html
Scriptural References For This Video: Revelation 13:7, 15; Matthew 24:9; Isaiah 57:1; 1 Thessalonians 5:1-6
https://www.youtube.com/c/EarthenVessels
How To Be Saved According to the Bible: http://swordofthevaliant.com/Salvation.html
Scriptural References For This Video: Revelation 13:7, 15; Matthew 24:9; Isaiah 57:1; 1 Thessalonians 5:1-6
https://www.youtube.com/c/EarthenVessels
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