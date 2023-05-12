While The American Public Were Distracted From The Overload Of Happenings; Zelensky Quietly Snuck In That The Much Anticipated And Publicized “Counter Offensive”, Is Delayed AGAIN. Claiming They Still Need More Equipment.
Via BBC 9 Hours Ago.
3:00 AM EST In America.
MUST WATCH AND READ THREAD!
https://twitter.com/warclandestine/status/1656709360859447296
