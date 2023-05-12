Create New Account
While The American Public Were Distracted From The Overload Of Happenings; Zelensky Quietly Snuck In That The Much Anticipated And Publicized "Counter Offensive", Is Delayed AGAIN. Claiming
Puretrauma357
Published 21 hours ago

While The American Public Were Distracted From The Overload Of Happenings; Zelensky Quietly Snuck In That The Much Anticipated And Publicized “Counter Offensive”, Is Delayed AGAIN. Claiming They Still Need More Equipment.


Via BBC 9 Hours Ago.


3:00 AM EST In America.


MUST WATCH AND READ THREAD!


https://twitter.com/warclandestine/status/1656709360859447296

