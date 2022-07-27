Situation Update, July 27, 2022 - Lunatic tyrant Zelensky echoes Nazi fascists, issues BLACKLIST of US lawmakers and journalists

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
While skimming billions of dollars from US taxpayers, Ukraine’s puppet “president” Zelensky has issued a threatening blacklist that specifically names US lawmakers and journalists as being “Russian propagandists” who should be rejected by media and society.
To the shock of many, among those names are US Senator Rand Paul, congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard and prize-winning journalist Glenn Greenwald.
Read more at https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-07-27-tyrant-zelensky-echoes-nazi-fascists-issues-blacklist-of-us-lawmakers-and-journalists.html
0:00 Intro
2:45 ISO audit
17:10 Ukraine
32:15 Food and Farming
37:50 California
45:15 Inflation
47:50 France
For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport
▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/
▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html
▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger
▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com
🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger
🔴 Parler: https://parler.com/#/user/naturalnews
🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews
🔴 Gab: https://gab.ai/NaturalNews
🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews
🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport
🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/health.ranger
🔴 Spreely: https://www.spreely.com/page/NaturalNews
🔴 PureSocialNetwork: https://puresocialnetwork.com/profile/?NaturalNews/
🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/