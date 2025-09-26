Hope in Him – Sean Hurley, Worship & Creative Arts Director

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On this episode of Hope in Him, Gordon Farnsworth speaks with the Director of “Worship & Creative Arts”, Sean Hurley. We get to hear Sean’s background as well as dive deeper into his role as Director.
Night of Worship Gallery: https://cwmc.pixieset.com/may2025praisenightandbaptism/
Night of Worship Highlight Video: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1GrvQIWvnhdkhic3F6LdZJW5zrUebKRB3/view?usp=sharing
