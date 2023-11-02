James O'Keefe, OMG | On the trail of FAKE POLITICAL CONTRIBUTIONS: WINRED

O'Keefe Media Group, James O'Keefe: Donations to WinRed, the Republican counterpart to Act Blue, don't add up: The top donor in NJ says she did not give $154k to WinRed, despite what FEC data says. "I can't imagine that I did that. That's like impossible."
The FEC says she donated over 10,000 times, but she told us she only gives a few bucks to WinRed a couple times a month.
Retirees reportedly are giving hundreds of thousands a year in tiny amounts. OMG looks for answers.
https://x.com/JamesOKeefeIII/status/1719840180364832807?s=20
