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Finland's Universal Basic Income Experiment Has Failed | True News
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49 views • October 23, 2020
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Finland’s Universal Basic Income experiment made worldwide headlines in 2017 when it was introduced but has unsurprisingly failed and will be discontinued. The project involved Finland’s government providing roughly $690 every month to 2000 unemployed citizens with no strings attached. Stefan Molyneux explains why such programs are doomed to failure and how welfare by any other name is still immoral income redistribution.
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Finland’s Universal Basic Income experiment made worldwide headlines in 2017 when it was introduced but has unsurprisingly failed and will be discontinued. The project involved Finland’s government providing roughly $690 every month to 2000 unemployed citizens with no strings attached. Stefan Molyneux explains why such programs are doomed to failure and how welfare by any other name is still immoral income redistribution.
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 1. Donate: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 2. Newsletter Sign-Up: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
▶️ 3. On YouTube: Subscribe, Click Notification Bell
▶️ 4. Subscribe to the Freedomain Podcast: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com
▶️ 5. Follow Freedomain on Alternative Platforms
? Bitchute: http://bitchute.com/stefanmolyneux
? Minds: http://minds.com/stefanmolyneux
? Steemit: http://steemit.com/@stefan.molyneux
? Gab: http://gab.ai/stefanmolyneux
? Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/stefanmolyneux
? Facebook: http://facebook.com/stefan.molyneux
? Instagram: http://instagram.com/stefanmolyneux
Amazon Affiliate Links
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